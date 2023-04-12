Delhi

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat email

Posted by: Mohammed Amjad
Last Updated: 12 April 2023 - 18:01
New Delhi: A private school in the national capital was on Wednesday evacuated after an email containing a bomb threat was received by the administration of The Indian School, a police officer said.

“A minute and thorough checking of the school premises (Indian School) was undertaken by the bomb disposal squad, bomb disposal team and the SWAT teams after evacuating the premises. The email threat appears to be a hoax,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Authorities at The Indian School in Defence Colony told police that the email was received at around 10.49 a.m.

The Special Cell and the Special Branch were also informed about the email.

“The SWAT team is also conducting searches inside the premises. The police have so far conducted two rounds of search and that the third round is underway.

“Police teams are looking for the source of the e-mail. In November last year, the school received a similar email which was sent via a German server,” the police officer said.

IANS
