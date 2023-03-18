Delhi

Delhi wakes up to light rain, slight drop in temperature

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29 and 16 degree Celsius respectively on Saturday.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 18 March 2023 - 12:08
0 173 1 minute read
New Delhi: Some parts of the national capital city and adjoining NCR witnessed light rainfall on Saturday morning leading to a slight drop in the temperature.

The IMD on Friday had said that scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur over Western Himalayan Region and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on March 17-20.

The weather Department had predicted this morning that light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South West Delhi.

“Thunderstorms with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon (Haryana) during next two hours”, said the IMD.

“Civil Lines, Seelampur, Vivek Vihar, IGI Airport, NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Gurugram, Manesar) Deoband, Najibabad, Shamli, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh) during the next two hours,” said the MeT department.

IANS
