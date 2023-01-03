Delhi

Delhi woman death case: ‘No sexual assault on victim’, says initial autopsy report

The initial post-mortem report was made by a panel of three panel doctors, the sources added.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 3 January 2023 - 15:25
New Delhi: The initial post-mortem report of the 20-year-old woman, who died after being dragged by a car, has said that she was not raped, sources said on Tuesday.

Sources also said that there were no injury marks on the private parts of the victim.

The panel of three doctors on Monday conducted the post-mortem examination. The woman was killed in a horrific accident on Delhi’s outskirts late Saturday, being dragged 10 to 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala under the vehicle.

The autopsy was conducted by the panel at Maulana Azad Medical College on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed that the 20-year-old woman had a pillion rider on her scooty.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (law & order), Sagar Preet Hooda, said that one more woman was with the victim at the time of the incident.

“She suffered no injuries and went to her home after the incident. Now we have an eyewitness and her statement is being recorded under 164 code of criminal procedure. This makes our case strong and we will complete the investigation very soon,” said Hooda.

