Delhi woman dies after falling from bike

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 29 March 2023 - 15:37
New Delhi: A woman riding pillion with her husband died after falling from a bike in Delhi’s Jaffarpur Kalan area, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Sunita, a resident of Kapashera.

The Jaffarpur Kalan police station received information on March 25 that a woman was declared brought dead at the RTRM Hospital.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased Sunita was admitted by her husband Upender,” said the official.

In his statement, Upender told the police that his wife was not wearing a helmet and when their bike crossed a speed breaker in Khera Dabar village, she fell.

“No other witness was found there. An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation is under progress,” the official added.

