Delhi’s primary schools to reopen from Wednesday, truck entry ban lifted

New Delhi: Amid an improvement in the air quality of the national capital, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that primary schools in the city will reopen from Wednesday, while the ban on truck entry has also been lifted.

The Minister also informed that a ban on open-air activities is also being lifted.

While addressing a media briefing, Rai also revoked the 50 per cent work-from-home policy for government employees, saying that the offices will be back to working with full capacity from Monday onwards.

“In Delhi, the pollution level had crossed 450 in the last few days, due to which CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) had directed to implement phase four of the GRAP under which the entry of trucks was banned, primary schools were closed, 50 per cent work from home was instructed in government offices.

“However, air quality has been improving rapidly since yesterday (Sunday) and now the AQI stands at 350, the wind direction has changed. In view of this, the CAQM decided has to withdraw the the phase four measures,” the Minister added.

Rai also said that except for railway, metro, airport, defence, hospital, all other construction work will be banned under phase three of the GRAP.

“The ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles will continue,” he said.

Rai’s announcement came a day after the CAQM revoked the GRAP 4 measures in the NCR.