Demonetisation ‘epic failure’ of ruling govt: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a fresh attack at BJP-led government at the Centre over 2016 demonetisation and termed it “epic failure” of the ruling dispensation.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the same, Kharge said: “PM is yet to acknowledge this epic failure that led to fall of economy.”

“Demonetisation was promised to free the country of black money. But it destroyed businesses and ruined jobs,” he said in a tweet.

Kharge also claimed that six years after the “masterstroke” the cash available in public is 72 per cent higher than that in 2016.