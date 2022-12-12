Delhi

Dimple Yadav takes oath as Lok Sabha MP

Dimple won the by-election from Mainpuri last week by defeating BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya by more than 2.8 lakh votes.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 12 December 2022 - 13:59
New Delhi: Dimple Yadav, wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law of late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav, took oath as an MP in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

This will be her third term as a Lok Sabha MP. She has been a member of the lower house twice from Kannauj.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10.

Dimple was accompanied by her husband, Akhilesh Yadav, when she arrived in the morning to take oath.

