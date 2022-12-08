Delhi

Don’t accuse Speaker on Twitter: Birla advises TMC MP Mahua Moitra

On Thursday, Birla, without naming anyone said that as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha he gave all the MPs a chance to speak in the House but some members resorted to Twitter to allege the opposite.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 8 December 2022 - 14:31
New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla advised Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in the House that the Speaker should not be accused on Twitter.

He asked the MPs not to make such allegations against the Speaker.

During the session, Birla gave TMC MP Mahua Moitra a chance to ask a question to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during Question Hour.

Birla stopped Scindia in the middle of his reply and commented on the Twitter incident.

During the budget session in February, Moitra alleged that the Presiding Officer did not give her a chance to speak and tweeted similar allegations.

Expressing strong displeasure over Moitra’s behaviour, Birla said that commenting on the Chair inside and outside, was a violation of the dignity and decorum of the House and added that such comments on social media or elsewhere should be avoided.

IANS
