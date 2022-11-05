Delhi

EC announces by-poll schedule for 1 Parliamentary, 5 Assembly seats



Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 November 2022 - 11:16
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the by-poll schedule for five Assembly constituencies in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and one Parliamentary seat in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the Commission’s schedule, the by-polls will be held on December 5 and the results will be declared on December 8.

The Assembly seats are Padampur (Odisha), Sardarshahar (Rajasthan), Kurhani (Bihar), Bhanupratappur (Chhattisgarh) and Rampur (Uttar Pradesh).

The Parliamentary seat is Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh).

According to the poll panel, the last date of nominations for these byelections is November 17.

The nominations will be scrutinised on November 18. while the last date of withdrawal is November 21.

Meanwhile, Gujarat will also hold the second phase of the Assembly polls on December 5, while the results for Gujarat as well as Himachal Pradesh will be out on December 8.

IANS
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 November 2022 - 11:16
