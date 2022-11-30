ED makes another arrest in Delhi excise policy scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested businessman Amit Arora in connection with Delhi’s excise policy scam.

Last week, the economic intelligence agency had filed its first charge sheet in the matter.

Arora, the accused number ninth in the ED and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s FIR, is the owner of buddy retail private limited.

Running over 3,000 pages, the first charge sheet was filed against businessman Sameer Mahendru.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant Vijay Nair.

The ED filed its case on the basis of the FIR of the CBI.

On Friday, the CBI filed its first charge sheet in the matter. It has charge sheeted Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, Sameer Mahendru, Arun Ramchandra Pillai, Mootha Gautham, and two public servants — the then Deputy Commissioner of Excise Department Kuldeep Singh and the then Assistant Commissioner of Excise Department Narender Singh.