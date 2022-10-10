ED moves SC against bail granted to Deshmukh

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday knocked the doors of Supreme Court challenging a Bombay High Court’s order that granted bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before the apex court and sought an urgent hearing.

The bench headed by CJI UU Lalit asked Mehta to mention the matter at 2 pm again, after it was listed.

The Bombay High Court had on October 6 granted bail to Deshmukh.

A single-judge bench of Justice NJ Jamadar, had in its order, asked Deshmukh to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and sureties of the like amount, and also put conditions on him for attendance before the trial court and the investigating agency, while granting the relief.