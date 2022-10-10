FIR lodged against VHP rally held in Dilshad Garden

New Delhi: A day after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a rally in Dilshad Garden area of Shahdara district, the Delhi Police has now lodged an FIR against the organisers of the rally.

The rally was held to show solidarity with the family of one Manish who was allegedly killed by Bilal, Alam and Faizan in Sundar Nagri. It has been alleged that hate speech was delivered in the rally.

R Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shahadra district, confirmed that the FIR was lodged in the matter. “We have lodged the FIR under section 188 of the IPC. The rally was held in a ground in Dilshad Garden,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the spokespersons of VHP, Vinod Bansal, said that the FIR lodged against them was nothing but laughable.

“They say we didn’t take permission from them whereas the police personnel were deployed over there. How it was possible to deploy the police officials if we didn’t take permission,” said Bansal.

The VHP had planned the rally in nearby area of Manish’s home but later they had to change the location as police had said that it would create tension in the area.

In the rally, some BJP leaders allegedly delivered hate speech. A video of BJP MP Parvesh Verma has gone viral on social media. Verma allegedly asked people to boycott a particular community.