Fire at Delhi’s Karkardooma hotel, no injuries reported

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 5 December 2022 - 11:09
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a hotel in East Delhi’s Karkardooma area on Monday morning.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, said a fire official.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call regarding a blaze in a Ginger hotel was received at around 9.13 a.m. following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire broke out in a kitchen on the third floor of the hotel. It has been doused and no one is injured,” said the official.

Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Details are awaited.

