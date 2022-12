Fire breaks out in Delhi factory

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Jhilmil Industrial area on Tuesday evening, an official said, adding 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at around 6.22 p.m. regarding a fire at a factory in the Jhilmil area.

#Delhi: According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service , a call was received at around 6.22 p.m. regarding a fire at a factory in the Jhilmil area. pic.twitter.com/a5VS7jwDdC — IANS (@ians_india) December 6, 2022

“A total of 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and so far, no causality has been reported,” said Garg.

#Watch | Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area#Delhi pic.twitter.com/8t5F4QRyjS — Express Delhi-NCR (@ieDelhi) December 6, 2022

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.