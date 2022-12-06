Delhi

Fire breaks out in Delhi factory

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at around 6.22 p.m. regarding a fire at a factory in the Jhilmil area.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 21:19
0 174 Less than a minute
Fire breaks out in Delhi factory
Fire breaks out in Delhi factory

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Jhilmil Industrial area on Tuesday evening, an official said, adding 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), a call was received at around 6.22 p.m. regarding a fire at a factory in the Jhilmil area.

“A total of 11 fire tenders have been rushed to the site and so far, no causality has been reported,” said Garg.

Related Articles

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 6 December 2022 - 21:19
0 174 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button