Fire breaks out in factory in Delhi

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said, "A call regarding fire at a building in Narela Industrial area was received at around 9.35 a.m following which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site."

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 1 November 2022 - 11:44
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a factory in the Narela Industrial area of Delhi on Tuesday.

“So far, three persons have been rescued and two to three people are feared trapped,” said Garg.

Details are awaited.

