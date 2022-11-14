Four held for extorting money from youngsters on Gay dating app

New Delhi: With the arrest of four men, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang who targeted youngsters on ‘Blued’, the Gay dating app, in the national Capital.

According to an official, the gang used to extort money from these youngsters by threatening them to post their intimate and nude videos on social media.

The accused have been identified as Vikas Sharma, 26, a resident of Saboli extension, Anshu Kumar, 21, a resident of Harsh Vihar, Ashutosh, 23 and Shivam Kumar, 24, both residents of Ashok Nagar area.

According to R Sathiyasundaram, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), on November 12, a complaint was received from a 20 year-old man stating that he is in college and was chatting online with a boy for dating for the last three-four days.

“On November 8, they both met at Dominos Durgapuri Chowk. The victim was then taken to a private room, where they both got undressed. Meanwhile, three other boys entered the room and started making a video,” said the official.

The accused then threatened the victim and demanded money. They also threatened to release the video on social media if the demand is not fulfilled.

“When the victim denied, the accused took his phone and transferred the available amount of Rs 12,700 into their known account. They took the victim’s scooty, mobile phone and fled,” said the DCP.

During investigation, the police team traced the location history of the mobile phone to Ashok Nagar. The team tracked the route till the end and started analyzing the CCTV footage of the nearby surroundings.

The scooty of the victim was found parked in front of a house in Ashok Nagar area.

“Shivam was nabbed by the police team and he revealed that all the three other accused are at his home for a party. Subsequently, a police team reached there and nabbed Vikas, Anshu and Ashutosh,” said the official.

On interrogation, it was found that Vikas is the kingpin of the gang and he along with others had planned to extort the people who are interested in dating on an online app.

“Vikas told police that they had planned that when the victim will undress himself in the room the other gang members will enter the room and will pretend to shoot a video and they will extort him on the pretext of making his video viral on social sites,” said the official.

All the accused further disclosed that they have distributed the extorted money among themselves.

“Previous involvement of all the accused in similar and other crimes are being verified. The accused have been sent to prison on judicial custody,” the official added.