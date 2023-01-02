FSL team doesn’t find blood stain on seat of car that dragged woman to death in Delhi

New Delhi: Sources in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) claimed on Monday that after inspecting the Banelo car, which reportedly dragged a 20-year-old womam for around 12 km, causing her death in the Kanjhawala area in the early hours of Sunday, the FSL officials didn’t find any blood stain inside the car or on its seats.

The sources said that FSL tean foubd traces of blood only on the tyre of the car, which indicates that victim was not inside the car.

The FSL team also visited the crime scene where the body of the girl was found and collected samples from the spot.

“When the FSL team inspected car, there was no blood inside or on the car’s seats. They only found the blood on the tyre,” said the source.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Monday remanded the five accused arrested in the Kanjhawala case to three-day police custody.

The police had earlier written to the authorities concerned to form a three-member panel of dcotors to conduct the post-mortem. After getting the autopsy report, the police will decide the future course of action and take a call on adding more IPC sections in the FIR.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday wherein the 20-year-old woman was killed after her Scooty was hit by a car, and she was dragged by the same vehicle for several kilometres after her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car.

One CCTV footage accessed by the police shows a silver Maruti Baleno car making a U-turn in the Kanjhawala area, with the body of the woman visible under it on the left side.

Her Scooty was found around 12 km from the spot where the body was found.

The arrested persons were identified as Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthu and Manoj Mittal.

The family members of the woman, who used to work as an event planner for weddings, suspect foul play.