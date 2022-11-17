Guj Assembly polls: Cong changes candidate for Halol seat

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday changed its candidate for Halol Assembly seat in Gujarat.

The party has announced the name of Anishbhai Bariya in place of Rajendra Patel for the said seat.

According to a communique issued by Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik, the party’s Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Bariya.

Assembly elections to 182 seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases. The first phase will cover 89 constituencies on December 1 and the second phase the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

The counting of votes will be held on December 8.