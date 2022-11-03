Delhi

Gujarat Assembly polls on Dec 1 & 5; results on Dec 8

The results will be declared on December 8, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 November 2022 - 12:51
0 175 Less than a minute
Gujarat Assembly polls on Dec 1 & 5; results on Dec 8
Gujarat Assembly polls on Dec 1 & 5; results on Dec 8

New Delhi: The Gujarat Assembly polls will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, the Election Commission announced on Thursday here.

The results will be declared on December 8, said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

The term of the 182-member Assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

After the Gujarat poll dates were announced, the Model Code of Conduct came into effect in the state.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Sana SultanaLast Updated: 3 November 2022 - 12:51
0 175 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button