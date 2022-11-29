Delhi

HC to continue hearing on Delhi riots accused Saifi’s bail plea

A special bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar was hearing appeals filed by Saifi and others against their bail rejection by the trial court.

New Delhi: The counsel for Khalid Saifi — arrested in a UAPA case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots, on Monday submitted in the Delhi High Court that the police’s claim that women were put in front of the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is “so baseless” as if they are “brainless women” who don’t know what they were fighting for.

Appearing for Saifi, senior advocate Rebecca John submitted that even though he was a member of WhatsApp group ‘United Against Hate Okhla’, the Delhi Police has no message to verify that Saifi was involved in the violence that took place.

John said that there is no statement substantiating that Saifi attended the protest and they are only relying on a personal WhatsApp chat.

The bench will continue hearing the matter on Tuesday.

The Delhi High Court on May 9 had issued notice to the Delhi government on Saifi’s plea challenging the trial court’s rejection of his bail application.

Earlier, the trial court’s Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed Saifi’s bail plea stating that the allegations against him seemed prima facie true.

