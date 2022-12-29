Hospitalised prisoner alleges sodomy, torture

New Delhi: An undertrial prisoner in Tihar Jail was allegedly brutally assaulted by fellow inmates inside Jail No 7. The victim has alleged that he was also sexually assaulted by fellow prisoners.

The victim has alleged that the jail administration was trying to hush up the matter since the beginning and did not let his family members meet him.

According to sources, his condition deteriorated after which he was admitted to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital, and later was referred to Lady Harding Hospital.

Now the family members of the victim have lodged a complaint in this regard with DCP West and at Hari Nagar Police Station.

“My nephew, was remanded to judicial custody by Dwarka court on December 8. He was lodged at Jail no 7. He wanted to meet me but jail officials didn’t let us meet. On December 27, I was told by jail administration that he was admitted in Lady Harding Hospital. He told me that he was brutally tortured and sodomised inside the jail after which his condition deteriorated,” read the complaint lodged by the uncle of the victim.

IANS tried reaching Delhi police officials but they were not available for any official comment.