Iconic heritage sites to host gala dinners for G20 delegates

New Delhi: Iconic archeological heritage sites of the country will host gala dinners and excursion for the delegates of G-20, an official said on Sunday.

The events will be held at some of the well-known ASI heritage sites from December to March as part of the G20 meetings to showcase the cultural heritage of the country to the G20 delegates.

India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 from Indonesia and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit for the first time in the country in 2023.

G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

Drawing inspiration from its G20 Presidency theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth One Family One Future’, India will host over 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 different workstreams, and would offer G20 delegates and guests a glimpse of India’s rich cultural heritage and provide them with a unique Indian experience.

The first meeting of G20 was held in the first week of December at Udaipur where the G20 Sherpa met.