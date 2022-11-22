Immense scope to boost defence cooperation between India, Cambodia: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said there is immense scope to boost defence cooperation between India and Cambodia, and discussed mutually beneficial avenues of furthering the bilateral ties between both countries.

During a bilateral meeting with General TEA Banh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Cambodia in Siem Reap on Monday, both the leaders reviewed the entire gamut of defence cooperation.

Both nations recognised ‘Angkor Wat’, an ancient temple complex in Cambodia, as the symbol of the long lasting ties between the two countries, a defence ministry official said.

Rajnath Singh reviewed the full range of India-Cambodia defence ties during the meeting.

He is in Cambodia to attend the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM Plus) meeting, starting from Tuesday.

Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the forum on Wednesday.

According to the defence ministry, apart from the ADMM-Plus meeting and India-ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting, Singh is expected to hold bilateral discussions with Defence Ministers of the participating countries.

During the talks, Singh will discuss defence cooperation matters and ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial engagements.

The defence ministry official said that, to commemorate 30 years of India-ASEAN relations, India and Cambodia will co-chair the maiden India-ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting on Tuesday, presided over by Rajnath Singh.

Various initiatives to boost India-ASEAN partnership are planned to be announced during the meeting, the official added.