Involved in heinous crimes, sharpshooter nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch have arrested a sharpshooter of the notorious Nasir-Hashim Baba gang near Jama Masjid in Delhi, said an official on Thursday.

Police said that they have also recovered one pistol, two magazines and 12 bullets from the accused.

The accused has been identified as 37 year-old Akbar alias Dhobi, a resident of Chauhan Bangar in the Seelampur area.

Akbar has also been found previously involved in 22 cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, Arms Act, burglary, dacoity, extortion, among others. He was also arrested under Gangster Act in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“Inputs were received about the sharpshooter Akbar following which a police team was formed. The team nabbed him from Kabutar Market Main Gate near Jama Masjid,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime).

“Akbar along with his associates committed several sensational crimes in Trans-Yamuna Delhi and NCR. He killed one Salim, associate of notorious Haji Afzal, in 2013. After coming out on jail, he along with his associate, Sabir Chaudhary, started extorting money from property dealers, builders and businessmen,” said the Special CP.

“He also committed many crimes, including firing on police teams. He developed contacts with many other notorious criminals of Seelampur, Jaffrabad, Pasonda, Ghaziabad,” the official said.

“Akbar along with his associates had also killed a property dealer, Arshi Malik, in ATS Society, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in 2016 when the victim refused to pay them protection money. In this crime he along with associate, Yunus, shot indiscriminately on the deceased and fled from the spot. He is on bail by court in the case,” said the Special CP.

“Currently, he was trying to extort money from the petty shopkeepers in the area of old Delhi,” the Special CP added.