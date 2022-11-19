IT sleuths raid MG Motor’s office in Gurugram

Delhi

A team of officials reached the office of MG Motor India in Gurugram on Friday afternoon and started the search operation.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 19 November 2022 - 09:01
New Delhi: The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted a search operation at the office of MG Motor India in Gurugram. The firm has chinese connections.

MG Motor, a British brand, was acquired by Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor Corp). The brand launched its first car in India in 2019.

The firm has four models — Hector, Astor, Gloster and ZS EV, which they sell in India. The firm has set up the manufacturing plant at Gujrat’s Halol. However, its proposal to bring more capital into India to scale operations are pending for approval from the authority concerned.

The IT department sources said that they have recovered a few incriminating documents during the search operation.

