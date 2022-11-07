Jaishankar on two day Russia visit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is all set to pay a two-day official visit to Russian starting Monday.

During his visit, Jaishankar will meet his counterpart Sergey Lavrov and their discussions are expected to cover the entire range of bilateral issues as well as exchange on various regional and international developments.

The EAM will also meet Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation and Minister of Trade and Industry, Denis Manturov, his counterpart for the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), the MEA said.

Issues pertaining to bilateral economic cooperation in various domains will be discussed during the meetings, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi added.

The visit is in continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides.

Jaishankar last visited Russia in July 2021 followed by Lavrov’s visit to New Delhi in April this year.

Source UNI