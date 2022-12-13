KCR to inaugurate BRS office in Delhi tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) at Sardar Patel Marg in New Delhi between 12.37 PM and 12:47 PM on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will unveil the party flag at the central office and will later sit in his chair on this occasion, said Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Several leaders of farmers unions and other prominent politicians from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are expected to attend the ceremony.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Kumaraswamy and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav will be among the key leaders to participate in the BRS office inauguration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday visited the BRS party office and reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration of party office in New Delhi. The Chief Minister, who was in the national capital since Monday, made few changes for the arrangements related to the Yagam and Puja.

Later, KCR visited Vasanth Vihar where the construction of new BRS party office is going on. He moved around all the floors of the building and made few suggestions.

KCR was accompanied by Minister Prashanth Reddy, MPs Santosh Kumar and Nama Nageshwara Rao and scores of MLAs and MLCs were present.