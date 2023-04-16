Delhi

Kejriwal appears before CBI regarding excise policy scam

Kejriwal appeared before the CBI officials at 11:05 a.m. His questioning is being held at its headquarters by a team of senior CBI officials.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 16 April 2023 - 13:34
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal appeared before the CBI officials at 11:05 a.m. His questioning is being held at its headquarters by a team of senior CBI officials.

This is the first time that Kejriwal is being grilled by the agency.

The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the matter and now they are preparing to file a supplementary chargesheet.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI and the ED and is presently behind bars.

Kejriwal is likely to be asked about Vijay Nair, businessman Sameer Mahendru and how the policy got leaked before it was implemented.

The Delhi Police has imposed section 144 in an around the area of CBI’s headquarters to avoid clashes with AAP supporters.

There will be only one gate for media entry.

