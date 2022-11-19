Kharge pays homage to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Kharge paid floral tributes to the Iron Lady of India at Shakti Sthal here.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Congress chief wrote, “She will always be remembered for her indomitable spirit, courage and commitment towards a strong and united India.”

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also paid rich tributes to the former PM at Shakti Sthal.

They also attended a special event titled ‘Spirit of Unity’, themed around ’75 years of independence’ , organised to commemorate her 105th birth anniversary.

Earlier in a Tweet, the Congress while recalling her contribution wrote, “India’s Indira was synonymous with courage – the PM who broke the monopoly of the rich, cared for the poor, shattered glass ceilings and defied powerful nations to ensure India’s interests prevailed.”

Source UNI