Kharge, Rahul pay tributes to Azad on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on his birth anniversary.

Taking to twitter, Kharge shared one of Azad’s quote and wrote, “The contribution of Maulana Azad in nation building is ever inspiring.”

“Today’s day is celebrated as National Education Day recognising his contribution in building India’s education system,” he said.

Later, Kharge paid floral tributes at the portrait of Azad in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and paid homage to the former Education Minister.

“Remembering the great freedom fighter, scholar and India’s first Education Minister, Bharat Ratna, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on his birth anniversary today,” he said.

The Congress MP added, “His vision for building India’s education system gave us many world class institutions. He remains our inspiration.”