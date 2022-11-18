Kharge takes dig at Centre over unemployment issue

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a dig at the Centre over unemployment issue, and claimed that over 30 lakh posts are vacant in various departments.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised 2 crore jobs, per year. In 8 years, 16 crore jobs should have been created. More than 30 Lakh posts are vacant in various government departments. But PM Modi distributed just 75,000 odd applications. 1,600 posts vacant under Central Secretariat, directly under PMO,” he wrote in a tweet.

Recently, Kharge while addressing a party programme here accused the ruling dispensation of not taking any steps to resolve the unemployment issue.

“Modi government is only misleading the people. It has not taken any steps in this direction,” he had said.

Source UNI