Kharge to take charge as Cong chief, pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

New Delhi: Ahead of his official takeover as the Congress president on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, and also visited the Samta Sthal and Shakti Sthal.

Kharge will be taking his charge at 10.30 a.m. at the AICC headquarters. Over 1000 artists will perform at the ceremony, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said, “About 1400 Indian artists will perform and 100 from abroad.”

Rahul Gandhi will also be present along with Sonia Gandhi.

An invite for the function was sent out by party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, “Function for the presentation of certificate of election to the newly elected Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge will be held on Wednesday the 26th October 2022 at 10.30 a.m. at AICC Headquarters, 24 Akbar Road, New Delhi. You are cordially invited to attend the function.”