Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House soon after obituary references were read for nine members, including Yadav.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 12:15
New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 p.m. on Wednesday after obituary references were made for sitting MP Mulayam Singh Yadav, who had passed away on October 10, 2022.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged members to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament, while addressing mediapersons on the first day of Winter session.

