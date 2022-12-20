LS briefly adjourned amid Oppn uproar

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned following an uproar by the opposition on Tuesday.

The Lower House was adjourned for 23 minutes amid uproar by the Opposition members who sought a discussion on the India-China issue.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House at 11.07 a.m. till 11.30 a.m. after continuous slogan shouting by the Opposition members led by the Congress, as soon as Question Hour began.

The Congress members were up on their feet as soon as Question Hour began and sought a discussion on India-China troops’ confrontation in Arunachal Pradesh.

Amid the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House briefly.