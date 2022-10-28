Man arrested for injuring three with his car in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a man who allegedly ran his car over people following an argument with a bike rider, injuring three persons.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Delhi’s Alipur area. The accused has been identified as Nitin Maan, a resident of Alipur.

According to a senior police official, a police control room (PCR) call was received on Wednesday regarding the incident following which a police team rushed to the spot.

“On spot, which was in Nehru Enclave area, neither the complainant nor any eyewitness was found. It was surfaced at spot that the injured had been shifted to hospital for treatment,” said the official.

“Police team reached hospital and collected MLCs of three persons injured in the incident,” said the official.

“Statement of eyewitness and complainant Raj Kumar was recorded, who stated that on Wednesday, at about 9 p.m. he along with his family members were present outside his house when one man in Hyundai Creta started arguing with one boy,” said the official.

“Upon seeing this, Kumar moved towards the driver and tried to pacify him. But the accused drove his car rashly and recklessly injuring three persons,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

“On the basis of statement, a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by endangering life) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Alipur police station and accused driver was arrested,” he said.

“During investigation and on basis of emerging facts, section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC was added and accused was arrested again,” said the official.