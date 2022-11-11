Delhi

Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

The 24-year-old accused, identified as Mohammad Imran from Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 12:48
0 192 Less than a minute
Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque
Man arrested in Delhi for molesting minor inside mosque

New Delhi: A man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 10-year-old minor inside a mosque in Delhi’s Maujpur area, a senior police official said on Friday.

The 24-year-old accused, identified as Mohammad Imran from Kishanganj in Bihar, used to teach students inside the mosque.

According to the official, an incident of indecent behaviour was reported at the Jafrabad police station on Wednesday.

“An FIR under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code and 10 POCSO Act was registered and Imran was arrested,” said the official.

Related Articles

The accused is presently in judicial custody.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 11 November 2022 - 12:48
0 192 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button