Man posed as rich bachelor to cheat people on matrimonial site, held

New Delhi: A man was arrested for cheating innocent people by projecting himself as a rich bachelor on a matrimonial site, and used expensive cars to impress his victims, a Delhi Police official said on Friday.

The accused identified as Vishal, a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, further duped the victims by offering iPhones at cheaper rates and got the money transferred.

According to police, the complainant, a 26-year-old woman, reported to the police that her parents made her profile on a matrimony site, and she came across Vishal’s profile.

“He projected himself as a HR professional having an income of Rs 50-70 lakh per annum. He won over her trust and convinced her to purchase iPhones at cheaper rates for her relatives and friends. She transferred a total of Rs 3,05,799 in eight transactions,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-west).

“After blocking her on social media platforms, he informed her that he met with an accident and was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur, and stopped attending her calls,” said the DCP.

“After some days of incident, posing as a decoy a request on the same matrimonial site was sent to the alleged man. He accepted the request and started influencing her in a similar manner, by projecting himself as a HR professional and rich bachelor. The decoy female asked him for a meeting and when he came to meet her, he was nabbed,” said the official.

During interrogation, Vishal confessed to his involvement in this cheating and disclosed that after completion of his studies of BCA and MBA from Delhi, he worked as a HR professional in a MNC in Gurugram in 2018.

“Vishal left his job in 2021 and started his business by opening a restaurant in Gurugram, which was not successful. He made a profile on a matrimonial site — Jeevnasathi.com — and projected himself as a rich bachelor,” said the official.

In order to create an impression, he hired an expensive car for 15 days through an app and paid Rs 2500 per day. He showed some villas and farmhouses as his properties in Gurugram and also projected his well-off business of a food chain in Gurugram, in order to win over the trust of families looking for suitable matches.

“He offered iPhone-14 pro max at a cheaper rate and convinced the victim to buy it, in order to earn profit,” said the official, adding that further efforts are being made to trace his possible involvement in other similar complaints also and his bank account details are further being scrutinised.