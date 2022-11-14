MCD poll candidates rush to file nominations as deadline ends today

New Delhi: Candidates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections slated for December 4 were rushing to file their nominations as the process is due to end on Monday.

The nomination process began on November 7, but only about 35 to 40 nominations have been filed till date and most of them are from independent candidates.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced their second and final list of candidates on Saturday, Congress released the final list of 250 candidates on Sunday evening.

The BJP had announced its list of candidates last week.

The submissions for the candidature is excepted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the offices of the 68 returning officers, each in charge of three to six wards.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went to Patparganj on Monday to support the AAP candidates’ nomination.

While speaking to media on the occasion, Sisodia said AAP is fighting the polls on the issue of cleanliness.

“AAP is fighting this election to clean the filth spread in Delhi. People will choose the AAP to end the garbage and corruption spread by BJP across the city,” he added.

Counting of votes and the results will be declared on December 8.