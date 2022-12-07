Delhi

MCD poll results: Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP.

Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 12:28
0 172 1 minute read
MCD poll results: Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders
MCD poll results: Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders

New Delhi: As counting of votes cast in the elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is underway, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other senior AAP leaders, at his residence.

Also in attendance were senior party leader Raghav Chaddha, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP.

“The BJP had covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi become clean and beautiful,” he said.

Related Articles

According to the results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC), the AAP has registered victory on 75 seats, while the BJP has clinched 54.

A total of 82 per cent of the votes have been counted so far out of total 250 wards.

A party needs to get 126 wards in order to win.

Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Sana SultanaLast Updated: 7 December 2022 - 12:28
0 172 1 minute read

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button