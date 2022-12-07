MCD polls: AAP crosses 100-mark, BJP trails by 21 seats

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won 104 wards while BJP grabbed 83 seats as counting is underway in 42 centres for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

There is a gap of 21 seats between the two parties.

According to the official trend at 12.30 p.m, the AAP is maintaining a lead in 31 seats and BJP is ahead in 19. Congress, which has won in five seats, is also leading in as many wards. One independent candidate has won.

A total of 126 seats are needed to win the elections. Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres. There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with his deputy Manish Sisodia and other senior AAP leaders at his residence.

Also in attendance were senior party leader Raghav Chaddha, as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters, spokesperson Sanjeev Jha said that the Mayor will be from AAP.

“The BJP has covered Delhi in garbage, it’ll be cleaned and Arvind Kejriwal’s government will be formed in MCD. People of Delhi had decided to bring AAP in MCD so that Delhi emerges as a clean and beautiful city,” he said.