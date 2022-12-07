MCD polls: AAP loses Muslim vote share to Congress

New Delhi: The results of the MCD elections announced on Wednesday showed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) losing a significant chunk of the Muslim vote share even as it emerged victorious in the civic body polls by ending the BJP’s dominance of the last 15 years.

The results of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections for which polling was held on December 4 gave a clear majority to the AAP which bagged 134 of the 250 wards, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finishing second with 104 wards. In fact, the nine wards that went to the Congress’ fold was mainly due to the support the grand old party received from the Muslim electorate.

The AAP lost its Muslim vote share in the 2020 riots hit areas of the national capital to the Congress.

Also, the voters in the Muslim-dominated Okhla constituency which is represented in the Delhi Assembly by AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, sided equally with the Congress and the BJP. Of the five wards in Okhla, the AAP got only 1 while 2 each went to the Congress and the BJP.

The AAP also could not perform well in other areas such as Seelampur, Gautampuri, Mustafabad. It had to face disappointment in the riots accused ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s area as well.

Barring old Delhi, the Muslim electorate of the national capital in the civic body elections voted for the Congress.

The AAP, however, managed to bag Muslim votes in Jama Masjid and Ballimaran.

In fact, for the Congress, the Muslim nominees have registered the maximum number of victories in the MCD elections.