MCD polls: BJP, AAP win 14 wards each, Congress bags 2

New Delhi: The BJP and AAP have bagged 14 wards each, while Congress has won two, as the counting is underway amid tight security in 42 centres for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

As per official trends at 11 a.m., the AAP is still leading on 116 seats and BJP is ahead in 91 wards.

Congress, which has emerged victorious in two wards, is leading in nine, Independent — 3 while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is ahead in one.

Counting for the 250 wards of the civic agency began at 8 a.m. on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements at 42 centres.

There are a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray.

Meanwhile, as the results started to trend, scores of AAP workers gathered at the party’s headquarters with patriotic songs blaring through loudspeakers and the entire premises decked up with colourful balloons.