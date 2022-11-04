MCD polls dates to be announced today

New Delhi: The dates for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections are likely to be announced on Friday evening.

The State Election Commission has called a press conference at 4 p.m. in this regard.

According to sources, the elections are expected to be held in the first week of December. The model code of conduct will also come into force from the day the poll dates are declared, said sources.

The State EC has reserved and delimited the wards. Before delimitation, the MCD had 272 wards which has now been reduced to 250, wherein the polls will be held.

The EC has appointed Returning Officers and has taken the objections and suggestions of the public as well as political parties into consideration, by setting up polling booths at the ward level.