MCD polls: Delhi records 18% voting till 12 pm

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 18 per cent voting till 12 pm Sunday in the Municipal Corporation polls, the Delhi Election Commission said.

The elderly were showing an enthusiastic response.

The voting started at 8 a.m. on Sunday. Queues of voters were seen at different polling centres since morning.

The commission added that polling for 250 seats had been going on peacefully.

Some elderly voters told IANS that the Election Commission had made good arrangements for them and that they were voting on their local issues.

The elderly appealed to the youth and other citizens to vote in large numbers.

The results of the polls will be declared on December 7.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to save its prestige and power, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to secure a place in the corporations.

The Congress, on the other hand aims, to increase its seats as compared to the last elections.