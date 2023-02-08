Delhi

Mehbooba detained by Delhi Police during protest

Several videos doing rounds on social media showed police lifting Mehbooba Mufti up from the protest site and carrying her into a police van nearby.

Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 15:53
0 188 Less than a minute
Mehbooba detained by Delhi Police during protest
Mehbooba detained by Delhi Police during protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday detained PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti during a protest in the national capital against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the union territory.

Several videos doing rounds on social media showed police lifting Mehbooba Mufti up from the protest site and carrying her into a police van nearby.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Wednesday had planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament to protest against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s “bulldozer policy”.

“Jammu and Kashmir is being turned into a place like Afghanistan,” she said before being detained by the police.

Related Articles
Source
IANS
Tags
Posted by: Mohammed AmjadLast Updated: 8 February 2023 - 15:53
0 188 Less than a minute

We welcome your comments, questions, corrections and additional information relating to this article. Your comments may take some time to appear. Please be aware that off-topic comments will be deleted. If you need specific help with your account, feel free to contact our Support Team. Thank you.

Back to top button