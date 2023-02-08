Mehbooba detained by Delhi Police during protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Wednesday detained PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti during a protest in the national capital against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s anti-encroachment drive in the union territory.

Several videos doing rounds on social media showed police lifting Mehbooba Mufti up from the protest site and carrying her into a police van nearby.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader on Wednesday had planned to march from Railway Bhawan to Parliament to protest against the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s “bulldozer policy”.

“Jammu and Kashmir is being turned into a place like Afghanistan,” she said before being detained by the police.