Mentally unstable man detained for vandalising Swati Maliwal’s cars

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday detained a mentally unstable man for vandalising two cars at the residence of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, just days after she received rape threats.

At the time of incident, neither Maliwal nor her family members were present in the house.

The police have identified the accused s Sachin, a resident of Nathurpura area in the national capital, who is under prescription from the Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS).

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North district) a call was received at the Civil lines police station at around 9 a.m. on Monday morning regarding a person entering Maliwal’s official residence and vandalising the vehicles, following which an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched.

“On reaching the spot, the police team found Sachin. Two cars were vandalised and their windscreens were broken as stated by the caller, Subash, a painter, who was working at the residence at the time of the incident,” the DCP, adding that legal action is being initiated.

Just after the incident, Maliwal tweeted in Hindi: “Just a while back some attacker entered and attacked my house. The cars belonging to me and my mother have been damaged badly and he tried break into the house. Thankfully we were not at home, otherwise I don’t know what would have happened! Whatever you do, I will not be afraid…”

A viral video of the accused showed him singing a Hindi song, as well as dancing to it while he was being detained and also later in the police station.

In response to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the law and order situation in the national capital has worsened in the past few months.

“Even the Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women is not safe. There are open murders. I hope that LG Sahib will also give some time to fix the law and order situation,” he tweeted in Hindi.