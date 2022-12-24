Naqvi slams Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on BJP, RSS

New Delhi: Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on BJP and RSS.

Speaking to IANS, Naqvi said, “It is his wish if he wants to become a love guru but BJP is a party which creates love in the hearts of haters, and no explanation is needed for RSS.”

Criticising the yatra amid threat of a fresh Covid variant, he said, “It looks like ‘Jodo ka Nara, Todo ki Niti’. Not following Covid protocol is making me remind the time of first wave in 2020 when they were on denial mode of following Covid and its protocol. They are repeating the same things again”.

After the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the national capital on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS, saying that their policies are to spread hate but the common people want harmony.

“The policies of the BJP and RSS are to spread fear and hatred, we will not allow it. I have opened a shop of love in the hatred market,” he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the Red Fort around 4:30 p.m. The yatra will also visit Rajghat and pay tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. The yatra has been issued cautionary notes by the Centre amid a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country.