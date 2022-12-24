NIA raids underway in J&K

Delhi

"There are people working for outfits and spreading terror activities. Our crackdown is against them," a source said, adding that a few materials have already been recovered.

Posted by: Sana Sultana
Last Updated: 24 December 2022 - 10:28
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids in multiple places across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in connection with a terror-related case involving many militant outfits.

Paramilitary forces are helping the NIA to avoid untoward incidents.

Further details are awaited.

