NIA submits health status report of ex-PFI chief Abubacker before Delhi HC

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday submitted before the Delhi High Court a health status report of former Popular Front of India (PFI) chief E. Abubacker authored by AIIMS.

Earlier, on November 30, the court had refused Abubacker’s house arrest plea and asked the NIA to file a status report incorporating Medical Officer’s opinion authored by AIIMS on ailments and treatment advised.

The report was submitted by SPP Akshai Malik appearing for NIA. Abubacker’s lawyer, Aditya Pujari on Wednesday sought time from the court for obtaining instructions on the status report.

The court further listed the matter for hearing on December 19.

Abubacker was arrested by the NIA on September 22 and charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). He has been in judicial custody since October 6. He was active in organisations like the Ideal Students League, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

However, the court refused to entertain Abubacker’s counsel’s prayer for his bail. After Advocate Adit Pujari representing him argued that he could be shifted to house arrest, the court outrightly rejected the suggestion.

On Abubacker’s date fixed for his brain MRI, which is in 2024, the bench said that he can’t wait for a scan till 2024. It is completely unacceptable. “He is incarcerated for an offence, that is a different matter but doesn’t mean we will wait till 2024. It is an examination,” they said.

According to Abubacker, he is suffering from multiple ailments, including a rare type of oesophagus cancer, Parkinson’s disease, hypertension, diabetes, and loss of vision.

Pujari earlier submitted that his bail plea has been rejected by the Special NIA Judge who has said that he may be treated in AIIMS as per requirement.

“He is in his 70s. For a test that was due in October, the Ld Judge says that the fact that the test is now scheduled for January 2023 shows that everything is taking place as per time. There is some urgency, this gentleman is in great pain,” Pujari had argued.