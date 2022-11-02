Delhi

Nigerian woman arrested with heroin valued at Rs 30 cr

"The Nigerian national was intercepted on suspicion. We recovered four kg heroin from her bag. The contraband was secreted in the false cavities of the bag," the official added.

New Delhi: A Nigerian woman was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport with heorin worth Rs 30 crore, customs official said on Wednesday.

The official said that the woman arrived at the IGI airport on Monday.

“The Nigerian national was intercepted on suspicion. We recovered four kg heroin from her bag. The contraband was secreted in the false cavities of the bag,” the official added.

“The accused has committed offence punishable under section 21, 23 and 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, she was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act. Heroin was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act,” said the customs official.

The customs official produced her before the court which remanded her to judicial custody.

